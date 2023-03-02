NRM presidential candidate, Osakwe congratulates Tinubu, urges Atiku, Obi to do same

.

The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Rescue Movement, NRM, Amb. Felix Johnson Osakwe, has sent congratulatory message to Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his “well-deserved victory” at the polls.

Osakwe’s message to the victorious Tinubu according to him came at the heels of a call put through to the President-Elect in the middle of the collation of the Presidential results in Abuja, early hours of Tuesday.

The clergyman-turned politician described Tinubu’s victory as the loud voice of the Nigerian people and mandate that speaks to the choice of the masses of Nigerian people.

Osakwe, who also made an impressive outing on the exercise pointed out that the process was a keenly contested election. He, therefore, called on the winner to be magnanimous in victory saying he should see his victory as the victory for all Nigerians.

Osakwe while speaking to newsmen in Abuja enjoined all Nigerians to see this era as a new phase in the “political journey of our great nation Nigeria” while he urged all and sundry to pray fervently for the president-elect to succeed in building the nation for the good of all.

He hinted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a pragmatic leader who has built bridges across the nation and has the vision and technical expertise to rebuild Nigeria to an enviable height saying, under the new administration May 29, 2023, going forward, Nigerian will witness a new lease life in every aspect of their endeavours noting that, that administration will re-engineer the Nigerian economy, educational, security and infrastructure development.

As a talent hunter, the politician noted that President Tinubu has the wherewithal to thrust the Nigerian state into the league of great nations of the world.

Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 which was the highest votes in the keenly contested presidential election and was subsequently declared winner by the electoral body.

Amb. Osakwe called on Nigerians particularly the youth population to rally around the new President to enable him to unlock the potential of the youths through his capacity-building programmes describing Asiwaju as an expert in human growth and development with the interest of the Nigerian population at heart.

Additionally, the Rev’d called on the Presidential candidates of other political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwakwanso and others to exude the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election and move on to congratulate the winner stating that, in every contest there must be a winner noting that providence has bestowed victory upon his chosen a development he maintained underscores the need to congratulate the victorious President-Elect stressing that his victory is a victory for all.

“As pan Nigerian nationalists, a duty to promote peace, unity and national cohesion at all times including knowing when to draw the curtains and bit the humble pie by congratulating the winning team. The victory is for all Nigerians and this to show statesmanship having fought a good fight borne by conflict of interests and the time has come for us to embrace one another in brotherhood and friendship.

“We are all citizens of this great nation Nigeria and we must build unity, love and strength standing firmly on national solidarity and patriotism. No personal ambition is greater than our national interest therefore, we must all do needful by congratulating the victorious Asiwaju and his team,” Amb. Osakwe maintained.