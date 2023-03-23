November guber: Uzodimma’s second term sealed, delivered — FRC Chairman

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, FRC, Victor Muruako, on Thursday said the journey for governor Hope Uzodimma to be reelected in 2023 has been sealed and delivered.

He made this known to newsmen in Owerri, alongside other leaders of the party in the state, while speaking on the outcome of the March 18, 2023, House of Assembly election in the state.

His reason was that the results of the last election showed the acceptability of the APC, in Imo and would be repeated in November 2023, the governorship election in the state.

According to Muruako, who also was the Chairman the of APC joint campaign council, in Imo, said: “The leaders, traditional rulers, youths, and women of Owerri West Local Government area met on and endorsed Governor Hope Uzodimma, to be reelected for his second term.

“At the same time, we call on all good people of Imo State to join His Excellency in pushing for continuity of progress and purposeful governance of the 3R Government of his administration, and Renewed Hope for our dear country, Nigeria.”

“In recognition of the sincerity and great works of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma as Governor of Imo State, I hereby urge Ndi Imo to continue to support His Excellency for the second tenure.

“We request that he be encouraged to continue the good works of which we are witnesses. For the records, this includes but is not limited to improvements in general security, improved sense of responsibility in the management of public resources, massive infrastructural works, improved welfare services, and many others too numerous to mention.

Please, let us all, as lovers of our dear state sink our differences and support

Hope Uzodinma for a second term, come November,” he said.