Nothing must truncate May 29 hand-over —Group 

Convener/National Coordinator of Social Rehabilitation Group, SRG, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, has tasked all security organs of government to work assiduously towards ensuring a hitch-free handing over of government to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, come May 29.

Oludare, in a statement, yesterday, said the alarm raised by the Department of State Service, DSS, that some groups were plotting to instigate violence, ahead of the handing-over date should not be taken lightly.

He said: “It is with great concern that I have watched the post-election agitations and instigations in my dear country. I find most disturbing the decision of the losers of the election to resort to making reckless highly incendiary comments about the results of the last election in an attempt to truncate a peaceful transfer of power.

“Maybe because they never participated in the fight for democracy, they are willing to let it die. Note worthy of them all was the odious claims being made by the Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party on his channels TV interview.

“I believe the losers should bear the loss and not further exploit their unassuming followers by formenting election denialism and propagating ‘the big lie’ for his own financial gains, as this is callous, dastardly and unpatriotic.”

He also described as an exercise in futility and spurious, allegations that a US court once indicted Tinubu for a drug offence.

“Asking the court to cancel the election is like Manchester United asking the English FA to cancel the match after they had lost 7-0.”

They speak about scattered cases of violence, failing to realise that you cannot conduct a process in an environment while absolving it of its structural security realities.

The general election is the most contested, most unpredictable and the most credible election in the history of Nigeria as a country, it shows the maturity of our democracy, all aggrieved parties are encouraged to go to court, although it is amazing that none of their prayers included specific cases of electoral fraud like the one million vote margin they supposedly had in Lagos.

“I want to implore all Nigerians to eschew violence, they should not allow these unscrupulous politicians exploit their emotions for financial gains in an attempt to recuperate their the financial losses in the electoral process.

“The Nigerian youth should expect a rapid economic growth and be ready to roll up their sleeves and play their part in the economic development of our dearly beloved country.”