Northern community in Enugu endorses Peter Mba for governor 

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Northerners in Enugu state have declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Peter Mba in Saturday’s governorship election.

Arewa leader in the south , Alhaji Musa Saidu who spoke in Enugu said northerners in the state have been involved in the campaign for the governorship candidate of the PDP, saying Dr Mba enjoys massive support across the state.

Saidu who was in Enugu for few days to be part of the campaign said northeners opted for Dr Mba because they were satisfied with his capacity to take Enugu state to greater heights when elected as governor.

“I am Alhaji Musa Saidu, Chairman of Hausa community southern Nigeria. For four days I have been in Enugu with Dr Peter Mba and the Hausa community. We are here to endorse the governorship candidate of Peter Mba, a technocrat . A very humble man.

“All the northern community in Enugu state have endorsed Mba as the incoming governor of the state, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. We endorsed him because we are certain he will carry the northern community in the state along when he becomes governor.

“Mba will deliver, he will transform the state to greater heights. He is experienced in the job. He was a Chief of Staff , a Commissioner . And he is also a key player in the oil and gas sector. Enugu will be in a very safe hand with him as the governor .”

He also urged electorates in Enugu to ensure they vote for Mba, stressing that his government will bring greater gains to the state and the residents.

” I have known Dr Mba for many years. So when I talk about his capacity to deliver dividends of democracy to the state I know what I am saying. He has the experience for governance. He will manage the finances of the state for the good of all”.