No to drug-induced electoral violence

By Francis Okogun

WE all know the importance of living a drug-free life, but the dire consequences of drug misuse and its subsequent abuses are having a serious toll on majority of young and old persons across the globe.

Drug-influenced crimes and violence are of concern in Nigeria as much as it is in developed countries of the world, where laws guiding the use of cannabis sativa, narcotics, and psychotropic substances have been relaxed to favour the nature of their fluid society.

Some drug users when not under the influence of narcotics or any psychotropic substance may have no intentions of causing violence at the polling units during elections. But once they are under the influence of such drugs, they become vulnerable to or are controlled by the impaired psychotic thoughts and hallucinations that are associated with the type of drugs abused.

Hence, they are bound to react in violent manners to any form of perceived or imagined provocations within their polling units, such as unnecessary arguments and quarrels, open and uncontrolled violent campaigns for preferred candidates, ballot box snatching, and in extreme cases, harming electoral officials and the electorates. These are possible effects of a suspended and altered Central Nervous System, CNS, arising from illicit drug use and abuse.

In the United States of America, the Seattle Times editorial board in Washington on February 9, 2023, wrote on issues bordering on cannabis use and laws. The editorial board expressed concerns that the state has established rules for Washington’s cannabis industry while neglecting to counter the serious potential harm caused by high-potency extracted cannabis. They said “cannabis has changed dramatically since it was legalised for recreational use in Washington in 2014. Highly potent manufactured cannabis products available in retail stores have TetraHydroCannabinol, THC, content varying from 60-90 per cent…”

In their words, they warned that “further indolence puts children and adults at risk of serious harm, including schizophrenia and other mental health impacts.”

While I’m overjoyed that the Nigerian anti-narcotics laws are intact, I am particularly amazed at the enormous work the NDLEA is doing as the nation moves into the final run of its 2023 general elections.

The recent drug bust by the nation’s anti-narcotics agency at the ‘almighty’ dreaded and densely populated Akala and Patey communities in Lagos State left me puzzled at the determination of the Buba Marwa-led new NDLEA.

According news reports, the busts recorded arrest of over a hundred suspected dealers and kingpins in the illicit drug supply and distribution rings in Lagos State and its environs.

I have perceived that the Akala and Patey drug bust by the NDLEA is not a regular operation but one that is aimed at mopping up illicit and psychotropic substances from the mega-city during the 2023 general elections.

This gives me great hope that majority of the narcotics meant for distribution and consumption by some elements looking to disrupt the election processes in various polling units in Lagos State under the influence of drug use have been dealt a big blow. With the available data from the NDLEA, the agency in the last 24 months, have arrested 26,458 drug dealers, convicting 3,373 of the numbers.

It has also successfully counselled, treated and re-integrated 19,401 drug-dependent persons across Nigeria; an achievement I can call a “master’s stroke performance”.

But, while these data on drug dealings, drug users and thousands of research works on the psychotic and mental health implications on the use of cannabis and other psychotropic substances are available for all to read around the world, it amazes me how much we still live in denial about the consequences of drug use and its associated oddities.

My wish is for us to join hands together in giving some well-deserving kudos to the NDLEA Chairman, his officers and men, the Lagos State government and all other security agencies involved in the efforts to mop up illicit substances from our cities and communities during the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Okogun, a social commentator writes from Benin City, Edo State.