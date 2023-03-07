No Senators-elect for Sokoto, as Oshiomhole, Kingibe, 96 others get CoR

.

.As Media group, G-10 makes case for independent 10th NASS

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Sokoto state was conspicuously “missing” from the 98-member list of Senators-elect presented with their Certificates of Return on Tuesday in Abuja by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

No return has been made for the Senatorial election conducted in Sokoto state since last Saturday. INEC consequently suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in the state, Dr Nura Ali.

At the event on Tuesday, 98 Senators-elect were presented with certificates of return.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Senators-elect for Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole expressed optimism that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu would be looking forward to a 10th National Assembly that will not be a rubber stamp.

He said; “I have been the voice of the people even as a factory worker, as a textile union activist, as President Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and as Edo state governor. I spoke for the people and I worked for the people. Even my choice of projects was masses oriented.

“It is expected that the executive will be powerful but not to have absolute power. It must be subjected to legislative checks. So, it is not going to be worth my while if I am just going to sit to collect my monthly allowance. That is impossible. There is a lot that one can do differently so that the renewed hope agenda of our party can translate to reality.

“I am sure even the President-elect will look forward to not a rubber-stamp assembly but one that can help to contribute ideas to enrich his policies. No one has absolute knowledge but working together, comparing ideas and negotiating, we can arrive at winning for ukar that will ensure the greatest good for the greatest number”, he said.

Also, Senators-elect for the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Mrs Ireti Kingibe said she would focus attention on women and youth development.

Independent Assembly

Meanwhile, a legislative interest group at the National Assembly has said that the selection of the leadership of the 10th Assembly must be left solely to lawmakers.

They also insisted that such a selection must be guided by competence, popularity, as well as federal character.

The group, which goes by the name G-10 Parliamentary Advocacy Group (G-10 PAP), spoke at the end of its General Council meeting held in Abuja.

It decried the incessant interference of the Executive in the activities of the Legislature while noting that a free legislative arm was true, the real bastion of democracy and one of the strongest conditions for democracy to thrive.

In a communique signed by the trio of Sunny Anderson Osiebe, National Coordinator, Fred Itua and Nkem Anyata-Lafia, National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary respectively, which was released to pressmen after a high-powered meeting, the group also noted the following:

“That the two Chambers of the National Assembly must be allowed a space that is completely devoid of any interference by the Executive to elect the next President of the Senate, his Deputy, Speaker of the House of Representatives and his Deputy;

“That the next leaders of the 10th National Assembly must be individuals who understand the complexities of Nigeria and are willing to help in healing the anger and wounds brought about by our fault lines;

“That such next leaders must not be rubber stamps in the hands of anyone. This is, however, not advocating for an antagonist National Assembly, but the fact remains that Nigerians deserve a National Assembly that will stand on the side of the people whenever the need arises;

“That the selection of the next leaders of the National Assembly must reflect the Federal Character principle and the nation’s diversity. Every part of Nigeria must be carried along in the truest demonstration of our national diversity;

“That the next leaders of the National Assembly must be willing to subject requests from the Executive to critical scrutiny, reviews and collective decision. This is to avoid a situation where decisions, like the constant quests for loans, which have since become a daily routine of the present Administration and which have a direct impact on the nation at large, are left for a few lawmakers to decide.”

The group, which also called on lawmakers to take a dispassionate look at the nation’s electoral system and processes for the selection of the leaders by INEC, said it was sad to note that the 2023 General Elections fell far short of expectations and have, actually, initiated an ugly return to the dark days of tension and anxiety, “which characterized such polls in our distant past when the reverse ought to have been the case”.

The group, however, thanked all Nigerians for the maturity they exhibited before, during and after the Federal elections, while calling on all to ensure that the remaining polls are characterized by such disposition.