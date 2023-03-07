No senators-elect for Sokoto, as Oshiomhole, Kingibe, 96 others get CoR

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA-Sokoto State was conspicuously “missing” from the 98-member list of senators-elect presented with their Certificates of Return in Abuja yesterday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

No return has been made for the senatorial election conducted in Sokoto State since last Saturday. INEC had consequently suspended its Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in the state, Dr Nura Ali.

At the event yesterday, 98 senators-elect were presented with certificates of return.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Senator-elect for Edo North, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressed optimism that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be looking forward to a 10th National Assembly that would not be a rubber stamp.

He said: “I have been the voice of the people even as a factory worker, as a textile union activist, as President Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and as Edo state governor. I spoke for the people and I worked for the people. Even my choice of projects were masses oriented.

“It is expected that the executive will be powerful but not to have absolute power. It must be subjected to legislative checks. So, it is not going to be worth my while of I am just going to sit to collect monthly allowance. That is impossible. There is a lot that one can do differently so that the renewed hope agenda of our party can translate to reality.”