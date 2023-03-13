No police officer was arrested in Delta over electoral fraud  – PPRO

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Police command, has described as false and misleading, reports by a section of the media that it arrested some police officers involved in electoral fraud during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The police office officers, it was alleged in the said reports, aided politicians in manipulating the election process and are currently undergoing orderly room trial.

Reacting to the reports, Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement, said “The Command wishes to state clearly that the report is completely false and misleading, as the officer who represented the Commissioner of Police was wrongly quoted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Chief Superintendent of Police who represented the Commissioner of Police at an event was speaking generally while responding to a question when he stated that if any officer in any part of the country is found to have committed one electoral offense or the other, such officer will be made to face internal disciplinary procedure.

“The Command wishes to reiterate that officers and men of the Command during the election were professional in the discharge of their duty, and as such, the story making the rounds that officers are undergoing orderly trial over election fraud in the Command is false and should be completely disregarded.”