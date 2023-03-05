No plan to exhume Whitney Adeniran’s corpse — Chrisland

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

The management of Chrisland School has said that it doesn’t plan to exhume the body of Whitney Adeniran.

Whitney Adeniran, a pupil of Chrisland High School in Ikeja, died on February 9 during a sports event in Agege.

Blessing Adeniran, Whitney’s mother, accused Chrisland of negligence that led to the death of her daughter.

The state ministry of education, in response, ordered a temporary closure of the school until investigation was concluded.

It later announced that an autopsy conducted on February 15 proves the girl died from asphyxia and electrocution.

State officials, recently, raised concerns, saying they learned of plans by the school to exhume the body of the girl.

It kicked against this, stating that conditions that would warrant this under the coroner system law don’t apply in Whitney’s case.

In response to this, the Chrisland management says it has no such plan to exhume Whitney.

It added, in a statement to TheCable, that effort is instead underway to immortalise Whitney’s name in the school.

“We vehemently refute the claim making the rounds that Chrisland intends to exhume Whitney’s body,” it said.

“We have no such plan and assure the public that we are also parents in mourning and will not do or subscribe to anything that paints such insensitive optics that prevents our dear daughter from resting.

“We assure you all that no such thing will happen. Plans are underway to immortalize Whitney’s name so she can remain indelible in our consciousness.”

The school, while reacting to the outcome of the autopsy, expressed its remorse about Whitney’s death.

“The management of Chrisland School is aware of the developments around the autopsy report,” its statement read.

“We are deeply saddened and sorry about Whitney’s death. We are remorseful and sorry to Whitney’s parents.

“We are sorry to our parents and the entire community that hosts our school. We are also very sorry to the nation at large. It was a huge loss to the School.

“We express an equal measure of apology to the Nigeria Media, another critical stakeholder, in case we have sent unbearably quiet signals.”