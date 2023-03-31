By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) in Kaduna State has vowed not to leave any stone unturned in relying on the judiciary to reclaim the governorship ticket in Kaduna State.

The Kaduna State chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Felix Hassan Hyet has said that the results of the March 18 governorship election were accurately downloaded from the polling units into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and as such the INEC cannot prove wrong its system of storing and saving results.

Hyet said there was no going back by the PDP to reclaiming its “stolen victory at the governorship election.”

At a press conference in Kaduna, Hyet who was Minister of Aviation, reiterated the rejection of the declared results by INEC that gave victory to candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Uba Sani.

“We reaffirm our rejection of the declared results that gave APC Candidate victory over PDP Candidate. Our determination to retrieve the people’s mandate through legal processes, starting with Application for Review of the

Elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Headquarters, outcome of which is being awaited.”

“We challenge the INEC to live above board and avoid partisanship as a supposedly independent body and do her work according to constitutional mandate, as an umpire in election matters of our dear country.”

“We saw a very unfortunate incident, a broad daylight robbery. APC candidate was shedding tears in a circulated video, an indication that he had lost the election, but few hours later he was declared winner of the election and everything went quiet as if we are in a ghost town.”

“There was no outright winner, so we expected that that election should have been put on hold.We have applied for the review of the election through the National Chairman of the party to INEC. But after a week we have not heard anything from INEC. Even if it is an interview, the result should be out by now.”

“Members of the election petition tribunal should remember that there is God’s judgment hereafter as they embark on their duty. Nothing will be hidden during the sitting of the tribunal.”

“The PDP expresses dismay on the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, that allowed itself to be a willing tool in short-changing the people of Kaduna State. It is, to say the least, despicable.”

“However, the Party appreciates our teeming supporters and good people of Kaduna State on the support given to the PDP thus far, especially during the Presidential/National Assembly and Governorship/State Assembly Elections.

Dispel all rumours going round suggesting a compromise. It is not possible,” he said.

In a question and answer session with journalists, the PDP Chairman indicted a Professor from ABU Zaria who allegedly disappointed other political parties during the election as Returning Officer, saying she should have emulated her counterpart in the South who resisted pressure and upheld her integrity.

Hyet also faulted the collation of results in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and alleged it was fraught with malpractices.