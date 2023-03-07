No apologies, Lagos is not no man’s land – Fani-Kayode

Director of Special Operations and New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said he has no apologies for saying Lagos is not a no man’s land.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a statement his issued personally on Tuesday.

The APC chieftain maintained that Lagos is for Lagosians and Lagosians are Yorura.

The statement partly reads, “Lagos is NOT no-man’s land. It belongs to the Yoruba. Other than winning the Presidency, the most important thing for the Yoruba to do today is to ensure that Babajide Sanwo-Olu is re-elected as Governor of Lagos state.

“Outside of that we are finished as a race and as a people. Please take this very seriously and take note that it is beyond politics.

“We welcome visitors and strangers with love, kindness and open arms because that is our nature but we will never let people take our fathers land, take our land and territory and deprive us of our patrimony, heritage and ancestry.

“We know who we are and we know what is ours. Nothing and nobody will take that from us.

“It is time to reclaim Lagos and the first step to doing that is to vote for Jide in the Governorship election on Saturday.

“I call on all sons and daughters of the West and all true friends of Lagos and the West to come out and vote for Jide and the APC on that day.”