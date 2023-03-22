No APC member attacked in Plateau – PDP Gov-elect, Mutfwang’s media

Mutfwang

…allegations part of propaganda

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Media team of the Plateau State governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang – of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP – has claimed that no members of the All Progressives Congress, APC was attacked in Plateau state during the March 18th governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Mutfwang Media made this claim in a statement issued by Mangna Wamyil on Wednesday.

Recall that a young woman had made a video alleging that her family was under attack in Mangu local government area for supporting another political party.

Reacting to the video, Wamyil stated, “We have noticed with concern the circulation of a video on social media with curious captions alleging that All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters are being attacked in Mangu Local Government Area, for not supporting the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in last weekend’s governorship and state assembly elections in Plateau State, which the PDP won convincingly.

“These claims are false and an attempt by supporters of the APC and their sympathizers to inflame passions, overheat the polity, spoil the bright mood on the Plateau, and ultimately generate bad blood for the Governor-elect Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

“The ecstatic celebrations that followed the declaration of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the State, have largely been peaceful with no reports of violence throughout the State, except for one isolated incident in Mangu, the hometown of the Governor-elect, which the new opposition in the State are relying on to whip up sentiments.

“The amateur video they are sharing, depicting what the young lady in it claimed was an attack on her father’s residence aimed at killing members of her family, was a spurious over dramatization of what had already been settled at the time of making the video on Monday.”

Wamyil explained, “Mr Maurice Gusam, is an APC chieftain who hails from Ampang Federal Ward, of Mangu LGA, where the Governor-elect comes from. Unlike other APC members in the locality, he went about his campaign for the governorship candidate of the APC rather provocatively, for reasons best known to him.

“He was said to have publicly sworn that Barr. Caleb Mutfwang would never become the Governor of Plateau State, and that if by any chance the contrary happens, he would walk the streets of Mangu Town naked. Such uncouth, unwise, and ill-advised utterances provoked a wide range of people both young and old in the area.

“By the time Barr. Caleb Mutfwang was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Monday, as the Governor-elect, some young people made their way to his house demanding that he comes out to walk naked as he had sworn. None of his family members was harassed or beaten as claimed on social media, and his house was not destroyed.

“The incident on Monday ended peacefully as the youths were prevailed upon to leave Mr. Maurice Gusam alone, as there is nothing pleasing in beholding his nakedness. No incident of such nature ever happened again in Mangu, and APC supporters are not being attacked, as the peddlers of the fake news would want unsuspecting members of the public to believe.”

He added that, “Supporters of the APC who are misrepresenting the story with the clear intention to blackmail and cast aspersions on the Governor-elect, should desist forthwith. The elections are over now, and no propaganda however well choreographed would change the already known outcome.

“We advise them to sheath their swords and close ranks with us to begin the process of building a new Plateau of peace, unity, and prosperity. This we believe they can begin, by congratulating the Governor-elect, as other governorship candidates and their supporters have done, instead of engaging in such needless enterprises.”