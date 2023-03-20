NNPP’s Goodnews Agbi concedes defeat, congratulates Oborevwori

By Paul Olayemi

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Delta State, Dr Goodnews Agbi, has congratulated the state governor-elect and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his election victory.

Oborevwori, the current speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the collation of results.

Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat 34 governorship candidates including the Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to emerge a winner.

In a statement on Monday personally signed by the NNPP guber candidate, Agbi said although his supporters were disenfranchised from exercising their civic responsibility, he has come to accept the outcome of the election.

While congratulating Oborevwori, noted that he had accepted the wish and decision of the people of the state who spoke loudly through the ballot on Saturday, March 18.

“I have reviewed the outcome of the 2023 governorship election held on Saturday, March 18 in Delta State. From our reviews, scores of our supporters were disenfranchised during the election across the 25 local government councils. INEC rigged NNPP out abinitio.

“Also, our party logo was not visible and almost eventually missing on the ballot papers thereby creating confusion among our supporters who troop out in large numbers to freely exercise their will and cast their votes for our party.

“We also received reports from our agents and supporters across the state about mass malpractice, especially obvious vote buying. This, we considered, an undemocratic plot to circumvent the will of our people.

“However, as our party continue to review the total outcome of the election, I wish to congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor-elect, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We joined the race because we observed that Deltans are not happy with the current trajectory of underdevelopment and lack of accountability in the state. We expect the governor-elect to change this trajectory by being accountable and judicious with our state resources”, the statement read.

Agbi, however, used the opportunity to thank Deltans, particularly NNPP members for the support they accorded him during the electioneering campaigns and election day across the 25 local government area.