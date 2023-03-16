NNPP withdraws planned protest in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has annouced suspension of a planned protest in compliance with police order putting on hold all rallies, processions and protests in the state.

The NNPP had earlier annouced staging a mass protest in Kano on Thursday to express displeasure and disagreement with the continued stay of Alhassan Ibrahim as Kano Director of DSS.

The party addressed a press conference led by the chairman of the stakeholders committee, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi in Kano on Thursday to annouce that the protest has been put on hold.

The party also said it has placed the protest on hold because higher authorities in Abuja have reached out to the National Headquarters of the Party and assured that steps would be taken to address the grievances.

However, the party reiterates that it is not protesting against the DSS boss overstay in Kano, but alleged staying at the behest of the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

“Our position was not only because Mr Alhassan has overstayed his mandatory service years but because he is being kept in the service and in Kano at the behest of Governor Ganduje, who is his long-term friend and ally and who Ganduje used in 2019 to steal election and subvert the will of the people of Kano state.

“As patriotic and peaceful people, as law abiding and responsible citizens and having received a letter from the Nigeria Police notifying us that all rallies, processions and protest should be put on hold by all political parties.

“In compliance with the DIG Zone 1 of Nigeria Police, and because of the tremendous amount of respect we have for the Police force we have decided to put the planned protest on hold” he stated.