NNPP to APC: It’s shameless to challenge our victory in Kano

By Dickson Omobola

Spokesperson for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential Campaign Council, Abubakar Yesufu, has described moves by All Progressives Congress, APC, to challenge its victory at the governorship election in Kano State as a futile effort.

It also urged the party to congratulate the Governor-elect, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, saying the election confirmed the popularity and acceptance of its candidate.

Yesufu said this in a statement made available to newsmen.

His words:”The move by APC to challenge the Kano gubernatorial result is escapist, futile and an attempt to cover the shameless and disastrous outing of Mallam Yusuf Gawuna and his collaborators at last Saturday’s gubernatorial poll in Kano State.

“We commend the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf for this deserved victory. We hereby admonish Yusuf Gawuna to be a sportsman by congratulating the winner. Despite the strong-arm tactics employed to muzzle him with over 1,200 million votes and 890 fictitious votes procured by Gawuna through questionable means, our candidate won.

“The contest was indeed a contest between the powerful but unpopular Mallam Yusuf Gawuna, current Deputy Governor, and a powerless but popular Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

“It was a triumph of a people over an evil regime. At this juncture, we commend, the Returning Officer, Prof. Doko Ibrahim, Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, for being steadfast, refusing compromise and insisting on justice and truth. As we celebrate Abba Kabir Yusuf, we are humbled by the confidence reposed on the party and its Kwankwasiya Movement. We are also solemn on the arson and killing of innocent souls in the bid to hang on to an anti people administration.”