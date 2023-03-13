NNPP guber candidate pledges free education, foreign scholarship scheme if elected

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has pledged to fix the deplorable state of public schools in the state to befitting standards that not only provide good learning environment, but also guarantee quality education if elected state governor.

Abba, who made the pledge on Sunday during a radio chat at Rahma Radio Kano, expressed worry over deteriorating condition of schools in Kano, following the current administration’s failure to fund education that is a fundamental right of every citizen.

He said that capacity of the existing primary and secondary schools in the state has been overstreched by high population of students, deteriorating facilities, lack of competent teachers and poor motivation of pupils and teachers which result to near collapse of the basic educational sector.

The NNPP gubernatorial candidate also said reviving educational sector in Kano, is a strategic plan that lies in the nucleus of the NNPP blueprint with the scope covering provision of modern facilities, free meals, school uniform, learning materials and school fees at primary and secondary levels.

A statement signed on Monday by the Chief Spokesperson of the NNPP Campaign Council, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, quoted the gubernatorial candidate as pledging that the state government under his watch will restore the past glory of outstanding performance by the public secondary schools in the Senior School Certificate Examination, saying WAEC and NECO fees will be bore by the government if elected the governor.

Abba further said teachers in the public schools will be motivated by prompt payment of complete salaries, training and retraining to meet modern standards for imparting good quality education that will have positive impact on the State.

“A Kano state government under the leadership of Engr. Abba and Kwankwasiya vision will be committed to awarding scholarships for tertiary education and terminal degrees in foreign countries to Kano students irrespective of social and economic influences of their parents” he stated.