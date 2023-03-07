NNPP guber candidate in Kaduna remains in the contest 

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), in Kaduna State, Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi, says he is in the race as the candidate holding the ticket for his party for the March 11, 2023, Gubernatorial poll.

The candidate made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday in Kaduna, saying that he remains in the contest to provide succor, relief and evidence of good governance for the people of Kaduna state.

While calling on all the opposition political parties in the State to come out on March 11, 2023, through the ballot box to defeat the ruling party.

According to him, that NNPP will remain focused with the objective to provide leadership that is all inclusive and fair to all as well as carry everyone along irrespective of differences.

“We will again stand on that solid foundation to provide leadership that is all inclusive irrespective of languages and religious beliefs.

“Hunkuyi remains a candidate among the 14 candidates that are vying for the gubernatorial election on March 11, 2023.

“We make bold and clear that Hunkuyi is on the ballot in Kaduna state and we remain resolute for that election and offer ourselves for that service,” he noted.

Sen Hunkuyi expressed deep concern on the nature of how the air in Kaduna state is being polluted by the employment of deep rooted sentiment that divide the people along tribal, religious lines

He called on active players, government officials and politicians to desist from making sentimental statements that are capable of causing disunity among the people which can spark social disunity.

He also appreciated citizens of the state for their peaceful conduct during the presidential and national assembly elections. (NAN)