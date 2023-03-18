NNPP candidate, Ajadi tackles INEC for omitting party logo

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, says the guber election in the state was characterized by irregularities.

Ajadi made the submission immediately after casting his vote at his polling unit 027 Adebimpe, Ofada Ward, Ogun State.

He told journalists that voters were not provided the right kind of atmosphere to freely express their franchise.

For a start, he said the NNPP was placed in a disadvantaged position by virtue of its logo being omitted from the ballot paper.

Ajadi added that there was no provision for security personnel to reassure voters, as a result, the exercise was marred by intimidation and harassment of voters by agents whom he alleged were hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sharing her opinion, a voter, Taofekat Adedoyin, said: “Also at Temidire my polling boot, the NNPP was not written out on the ballot paper, and the logo was not that clear.

“Those are things we had complained about before now, urging INEC to rectify. “Nevertheless, I waited patiently before casting my vote”.