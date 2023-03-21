NNPP accuses Ganduje’s govt of instigating violence after Kano guber poll

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the PDP

The New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP has accused the Governor Abdullah Ganduje-led Kano state government of instigating violence after declaration of Engr. Abba K. Yusuf as the winner of the 2023 governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party in a statement issued by its state Chairman, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa said some hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by the state government under the leadership of Ganduje ordered alleged coordinated attacks on the unsuspecting residents of Kano in various locations within the metropolitan areas.

The statement further explained that NNPP is sadden with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC’s way of expressing its anger over the failure to win the 2023 governorship election.

It said, “The people of Kano may recall that few minutes after the historic declaration, the NNPP governor elect Engr. Abba K. Yusuf through his Spokesperson Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa had issued a statement urging all supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the celebration of the party’s victory, while my humble self as the NNPP State chairman was on air in various radio stations calling for a peaceful celebration which all party faithful adhered to”

“The NNPP is in possession of credible information that the Kano state government is organizing another spate of violence in the name of protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security forces working in Kano over the failure of APC to win the just concluded gubernatorial election.

“The government is currently mobilizing 50 vehicles of thugs from each of the 44 local government areas with the aim to destroy public and private properties including INEC facilities across the state. The plan is to use Kwankwasiyya red cap identity in perpetrating the evil act.

“We therefore call on all security agencies, to as a matter of responsibility be proactive as the Kano state government becomes a mad lion trying to create another round political crisis in the state.”

“Today, it is indeed sad and disheartening, to watch someone, who is currently on bail for multiple murder charges addressing a press conference on behalf of the defeated and outgoing Ganduje’s government.

“We are not surprise that the APC thugs hired to unleash violence protested against their sponsors for not paying them for the assignment which resulted in attacking their properties and that of other innocent citizens.

“By this press release, we are performing our constitutional responsibility of sharing information with security agencies (who are expected to discharge their role of protecting lives and properties of every citizen) against the likely crises and its consequences that may emanate from the planned protest.”