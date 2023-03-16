Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer reacts to terrorism allegation against IPOB

By Biodun Busari

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has faulted the report of the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP) of Global Terrorism Index report of 2022 for indicting the group.

IEP, a global independent and non-profit think tank in the report listed IPOB as a terrorist group alongside Boko Haram and ISWAP that has caused the deaths of innocent Nigerians.

Reacting, Ejimakor said the report was fabricated, noting that IPOB is a registered group, and terrorist organisations cannot be registered.

The lawyer said this via Twitter on Thursday, saying that anybody that registers a terrorist group will be arrested.

It’s FALSE that IPOB is now ranked the 10th deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terror Index. IPOB was only mentioned as having been declared a terrorist group in Nigeria. IPOB is registered. Terrorist groups can’t be registered. If you try, you will be arrested.— aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) March 16, 2023

“It’s FALSE that IPOB is now ranked the 10th deadliest terrorist group in the world by the Global Terror Index. IPOB was only mentioned as having been declared a terrorist group in Nigeria. IPOB is registered. Terrorist groups can’t be registered. If you try, you will be arrested,” Ejimakor wrote.