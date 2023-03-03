Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery, IPOB cries out

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu is battling deteriorating heath issues and needs an urgent need heart surgery.

Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Friday.

He claimed Kanu, who was rushed to what he described as an ill-equiped DSS clinic for medical emergency in Abuja on Monday February 27, 2023, needs his personal physician to attend to him.

He said rushing him to DSS clinic is cosmetic and may cause more harm to his health.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the continued deteriorating health of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu who was rushed to an ill-equiped DSS clinic on a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday February 27, 2023.

“We are aware that the Nigeria Government and her DSS, including the British High Commissioner in Abuja, planned to kill Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they should also be ready for the consequences.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently. The Nigeria government must do the needful now that there is time to avoid negative consequences that may follow.”