Nnamani urges Southeast to support Tinubu, negotiate for political largesse

The Senator representing Enugu South, Chimaroke Nnamani, has advised the South-East geopolitical zone to support the administration of Bola Tinubu when he is eventually sworn in as president of the country.

Nnamani, who was recently expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demonstrated unflinching support for the president-elect, Tinubu.

The country’s main opposition party expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

Registering his loyalty and support to Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, Nnamani said the former Lagos state governor’s administration would be fair to the people of the South-East, adding that he has the experience to govern the country.

“Tinubu has won the election. If anybody has any reason to think otherwise, the courts are there to adjudicate,” Nnamani said.

“The courts are there as part of the electioneering process.

“What I expect our people to do is to align with the incoming administration, negotiate like others for national resources and political largesse for the benefit of our citizens.

“A Tinubu administration will be fair, just and equitable in the allocation of resources to every part of Nigeria.”

Nnamani, who lost his bid to secure re-election to the senate, had blamed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for his loss.