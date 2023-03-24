NMGS cautions Nigerians against indiscriminate sinking of boreholes

…Asks incoming Administration to sanitise mining sector…

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) on Friday warned Nigerians about the unregulated and indiscriminate sinking of boreholes in the country.

It added.that it is dangerous and risky for governments in the country to allow unqualified persons to have unregulated access to water reservoirs on the ground.

The NMGS also urged the incoming administration at the centre and other concerned states to sanitize the mining sector against the increasing cases of illegal mining that is now rampant, stressing that the proceeds are enough to rely on to cater for the nation’s needs.

President of the society Chief Alabo Charles said this today in Ilorin at a press conference ahead of NMGS next week’s annual International conference.

He added that “we are even lucky in Nigeria that the underground water reservoirs do not have sinkholes.”

The theme of the conference is ‘development of Nigerian earth resources: current realities.’

Chief Charles added that unregulated sinking of boreholes has become an all-comers game, adding that “there is need for government to rise up to the challenge of regulating the system.

“We are not saying that people should not drill boreholes, but they should do it under the umbrella of a recognised body.

I am sure in a short while. all these issues about boreholes drilling will be regulated.”

He however said that “Indiscriminate sinking of boreholes is a failure of government to provide portable drinking water for members of the public.”

NMGS also urged the government at all levels to provide improved water treatment plants in parts of the country for improved water supply.

Speaking on the imperative of solid minerals, Chief Charles said that the sector was capable of revolutionising the economy of the country.

Said he: “There is a need for sanity in the mining sector if in deed Nigeria must be a mining destination. Every state has huge deposits of solid mineral resources. I do not see why all the states are not involved in active mining so that every state can be self-sufficient.”

He admonished the Federal Government to regulate the issuance of mining leases/licenses in the country.