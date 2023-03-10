NLRC extends Betway Nigeria’s operation for 5 years

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) has granted Betway Nigeria a licence extension, enabling the online betting and gaming company to continue its operations in all 36 states and 774 local government areas in Nigeria for another five years.

Speaking while presenting the renewed licence to the Betway team at Abuja, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, Director General, NLRC, commended the board and management of Betway for its compliance to the regulations guiding the gaming and betting industry in the past five years, and encouraged them to continue with the impeccable records.

Anthony Werkman, on behalf of the Betway brand, said: “We are honoured to have had the privilege of serving our Nigerian customers in a way that is consistent with our global practices by putting customer satisfaction and responsible gaming at the centre of our operations.

“We are truly grateful to NLRC for extending our license in Nigeria. As a brand, Betway considers regulatory compliance in any country where it operates as a primary responsibility and ensuring our customers play in a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment, will help us to continue to grow globally.”

Mr. Chris Ubosi, a Director at Betway Nigeria, noted that Betway has long been well-regarded due to its generous service in various Nigerian communities with initiatives that include the donation of relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa State, the provision of potable water in Lagos, the donation of several million’s worth of sports equipment to gyms across Nigeria and the provision of medical finance assistance alongside the Lagos State Gaming Authority.