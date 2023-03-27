NLNG upgrades 120-bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology block at LUTH

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria LNG, NLNG, Monday, commissioned the renovation and upgrade of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (Ward C) Block of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, saying it is keen on making Nigeria a destination for world class healthcare delivery.

The renovation project, which will aid the excellent delivery of prenatal and postnatal services, provides 120 beds, a waiting room, nurses stations, private wards, consulting rooms, radiation room, doctors and nurses call rooms.

Speaking at the event, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshelbila, represented by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, explained that the facilities were upgraded to provide quality medical care for Nigerians.

“This facility was a four-storey structure in a moribund state but it has been re-constructed, its facilities fully upgraded and properly equipped to boast of a first-rate Obstetrics and Gynecology consulting centre anywhere in the world,” he said.

He added that the ward will help in addressing the infrastructure shortfall of the hospital, noting that health care delivery is a core aspect of the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

His words: “More facilities have been provided for the teeming number of patients in this metropolitan city of Lagos; while a more congenial environment has been provided for dispensation of efficient healthcare delivery systems. These are part of the grounds for our setting out to implement HSP in our tertiary health institutions.

“We are delighted to be part of progress in giving more Lagosians better healthcare. As Denzel Washington said ‘it’s not about what you have or even what you’ve accomplished. It’s about who you’ve lifted up, who you’ve made better. It’s about what you’ve given back.’

“Healthcare delivery is one of the four pillars of Nigeria LNG Corporate Social Responsibility interventions. The rest are education, infrastructure and empowerment. We have always anchored our implementation strategy on partnership and stake holding.

“While Nigeria NLNG continues to deliver significant socio-economic value through the export of Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources, its vision of being a globally competitive LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria, inspires every CSR intervention which it has sponsored.”

On his part, Minister of State for Health, Mr. Ekumankama Nkama, thanked the initiators and managers of the project for a proper execution, adding that the ward, which was built about 60 years ago had not undergone any major renovation.

“We hope for more from your organisation and any other similar organisations. I am delighted that NLNG has made efforts to ensure good healthcare delivery. Qualitative healthcare cannot be achieved by the government alone, we solicit assistance from multinational companies,” he said.

Also speaking, Acting Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, corporate bodies and multinational companies to extend their corporate social responsibilities to the institution.

“On behalf of the board of management, staff and students of LUTH, and Nigerians in general, I would like to publicly appreciate this singular effort by Nigeria LNG to contribute their own quota as part of their CSR to improve the facilities in our hospital. I am aware this project is among the 6 projects in Phase 1 of their efforts. I want to plead that LUTH is remembered when subsequent phases of your efforts in improving facilities in our hospital begin. We shall be forever grateful,” he concluded.