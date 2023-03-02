NJC reinstates Ekiti judge suspended 16 years ago

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated Justice Babajide Aladejana of Ekiti State High Court to office after 16 years of suspension.

Aladejana was suspended from office in 2006 with the state’s former Chief Judge, Justice Kayode Bamisile, under the administration of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore.

The duo were suspended for their alleged roles in the political crisis that led to the impeachment of the former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.October 16, 2006, over alleged N1.4 billion poultry scandal, abuse of office and illegal operation of a foreign account.

However, Aladejana officially resumed work on Tuesday, Daily Post reports.

The lift of his suspension followed the review of the NJC.

He was subsequently allocated High Court number two where he would be hearing cases and performing other judicial functions.