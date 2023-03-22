NIWA Board wants improved efficiency, commends Lagos office revenue collection

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Governing Board of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA has called for an improved welfare and efficiency in the operation of its Lagos Area office, this is even as it lauded the giant revenue strides recorded by the Authority.

Chairman of the NIWA Governing Board, Binta Masi-Garba who disclosed this during a working visit and inspection of the NIWA Lagos Office facilities said the Lagos Area Office is becoming too small for its operations, adding that is due for a change in facilities and amenities.

Senator Binta Masi-Garba lauded the giant strides recorded by the Lagos Area Office noting that it has been able to generate an improved Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) over the years into the Federal Government coffers.

She however stated that there is a need to encourage workers at the Area Office, adding that efforts will be geared towards improving facilities at the agency’s Area Office.

While calling on the agency to step up its game as regards exploring the potentials of multimodal transportation and effective policing of the waterways, the Board Chairman thanked the Managing Director of NIWA for putting down some structures to enhance the status of the Authority and making the staff happier than they used to be, noting that this will improve their level of productivity for the benefit of the agency.

According to her, “There is a need for change in the NIWA Lagos Office. If an Area Office brings in more funds, the onus lies on the Agency to ensure that such Area Office’s needs are taken care of.

“Whatever they need should be prioritised and the Managing Director will look into them. From N600 million revenue, they have exceeded the N1 billion mark in Lagos. We are now trying to see whether we can go into the N2 billion range. Definitely, they should be encouraged.” Masi-Garba said.

On his part, the NIWA Managing Director, George Moghalu noted that the Agency will grow stronger after its departure from the Federal Government Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

In his words, “Our leaving the IPPIS is a basis to work harder and make more money. This is because we are now going to pay ourselves. If we want to starve, then we will starve. If we want to get our salaries, then we’ll work harder to get our salaries. I think we have taken a strong position and before we took the position, we agreed amongst ourselves, management, and staff that this is the time to move forward.

“We in NIWA believe very strongly that the marine has many potentials that we need to key into to be able to expand those aspects of our economy. We are doing everything we can to be able to achieve that. We realised that the resources available to do that will not be able to meet up. We have opened contacts with agencies and companies that are interested in working with us” Moghalu said.