Nigeria’s Jennifer Douglas, others, honoured at UK’s House of Lords

Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria’s Dr Jennifer Douglas has been awarded the Excellence In Leadership Award by Wintrade Global at the House of Lords, United Kingdom.

Dr. Douglas, an international lawyer with over 25-year experience working in finance, law, education and the non-profit sector, in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and the UAE, made the list of 100 Most Reputable Africans earlier this year and was also in February appointed a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts UK for her social impact in the UK and Africa.

She is also the founder of the Gede Foundation, a non-profit organization with UN Observer status, whose mission is focused on bringing underserved and stigmatised health burdens ‘out of the shadows’ through advocacy and research on mental health.

The Wintrade Global Awards Luncheon, hosted by Baroness Sandip Verma, Member of the House of Lords, saw 14 awardees from across the world including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Netherlands, India, the US and the UK who have made an impact in their respective fields of endeavour.

The Awards event is part of a 3-day summit from March 13-15, 2023 at the London Stock Exchange, Lloyd’s of London and the House of Lords, United Kingdom.

The aim of the Wintrade Global Summit is to highlight the need for more support, access and advice for women and minorities in the entrepreneurial arena. Speakers at the Summit, including Ayuna Nechaeva, Head of Europe Primary Markets, London Stock Exchange, provided insights, shared their experiences and expertise and inspired attendees to achieve their goals and make a positive impact on the world.

To encourage Women’s Economic Empowerment across the globe, this year’s Wintrade Global Women In Business Summit & Awards attracted over 300 women to London throughout the 3 days In London.

The Day-one event on March 13, at the London Stock Exchange, coined “take over” was themed “Show Me The Money” with thought leaders and experts showing up to share with the audience their expertise and how to navigate the funding and venture capital journey to success.

The Day 2 on March 14, at the Lloyds of London, was themed “Contact For Contracts”. The event saw more experts sharing their expertise in the procurement arena, and how businesses should become fit to supply and why more corporates needed to diversify their supply chain.

The closing event on March 15 held at the House of Lords, started with a breakfast debate of Womenomics & Technology the importance of why women need to be more Tech savvy in accessing the funding pools. This was followed by the Wintrade Global Awards Luncheon.

Dr. Yvonne Thompson (CBE), Businesswoman, Founder and President of the Wintrade Global Women In Business Network, who curated the 3 days of the summit, said: “we seek to amplify the importance of effective leadership, diversity, and collaboration as tools for sustainable business success.

“Wintrade Business Summit is therefore one of our key methods of getting these core messages across our global membership”.