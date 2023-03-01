Nigeria’s energy transition to take centre stage at Middle East Energy Forum in Dubai

By John Egbokhan

The Middle East Energy, arguably the top event in the energy industry in the Middle East region, is bubbling up for a return to Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7 to 9, 2023 to guide energy transition conversations across the world.

Boasting of a 45-year-old legacy, the 2023 edition will beam its searchlight on guiding energy transition across Africa and the Middle East.

Its organisers said the event will bring buyers and sellers from various countries to survey the latest advancements in energy products and solutions and will also feature strategic conferences and content arenas to proffer solutions to some of the most pressing challenges posed by the energy transition.

One of this year’s panel sessions is titled: Perspectives from Nigeria on the Energy Transition during which there will be discussions on the opportunity to merge economic development and climate action priorities in Nigeria

With the Federal Government actively pushing to attract investment into the gas sector, which is key to its energy transition plan, the upcoming forum will further boost its drive for more revenues.

On the export side, Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has been operating below its capacity and missed the chance to capitalise on unprecedented gas prices in Europe in 2022.

The enhanced fiscal regime injected by the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA has sadly not translated to a flow of investment.

Experts in the energy industry opine that the next democratic government taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari will need to work out a plan to change this, with expected rejigging to the PIA.

A shake-up of the upstream corporate landscape should be given priority and the foray of capable and efficient players should promote the flow of investment.