Nigerians votes’ll count – Olopoenia

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, has expressed optimism that the governorship election in Oyo State will be free, fair, and credible.

Olopoenia, while speaking with Vanguard on his view about the election, said it was obvious the gubernatorial election in the state would produce the best candidate, baring any election malpractice.

He said going by the successes recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the presidential election, the governorship election in the state would be hitch-free.

Olopoenia, also a philanthropist, said that although Nigeria is being faced with the problem of increasing money politics, only popular and credible candidates would still excel.

“Honestly, as I said before, many Nigerians are battling with daily survival trying to get even a meal per day, so whoever gives them money will take it.”

“But I am sure that with what they have experienced before, they won’t allow politicians to deceive them with money, they will collect the money and vote for credible candidates.

“Nigerians will only vote for people who they think will do the right thing,” he said.

He said that with the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Results Viewing Portal, it would be difficult for unpopular candidates to rig the election.

“It is not going to be business as usual, so it will be difficult for people to vote three four, or five times, or just hire thugs to thumbprint on thousands or millions of ballot papers like before,” Olopoenia said.