Nigerians trust APC because it means what it says – Buhari

–Says citizens appreciate efforts of APC administration

—Commends media for deepening democratic culrure

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday scored the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, high, as he declared that Nigerians trust his administration because it means what it says and says what it means.

The President further enthused that the APC government has maintained the trust in about eight years since it has been on the saddle.

Speaking to newsmen, after casting his votes for the governorship and House of Assembly elections, at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003 in

Daura, Katsina state, President Buhari boasted that the outcomes of the elections will favor the APC across the country, adding that Nigerians know the party “means what it says, and says what it means.’’

The President said he was not surprised at the results of the Presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which saw Asiwaju Bola Tinubu being declared as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, attributing the alleged success to the APC’s thorough and detailed campaigns.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying, “I am sure we are going to win, again’.’

He urged the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing right leaders, both state executives and legislatures, admonishing that the era of vote buying had been diminished.

According to him, “I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do. And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience.”

The President claimed that the ruling APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process, choosing a party Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

He said, “Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts.”

On deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, the President said the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

“The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers,’’ the President noted.

President Buhari’s family members and aides also voted at the Ward.