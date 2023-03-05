‘Nigerians should have faith in Tinubu’s presidency’

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

An online TV media outfit, the BAT TV, has called on Nigerians to have faith in Tinubu’s presidency, saying that the President-elect has the best interest of the country at heart.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, co-founder of BAT TV, Maryam Ahman, said the presidential and National Assembly elections were keenly contested and that INEC deserved accolades for conducting a seamless exercise.

This was as she expressed optimism that come March 11, the electoral body was ready to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible exercise.

She said, “ We wish to congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 25, 2023.

“While we acknowledge that there were pockets of mostly logistical challenges prior to the polls, we strongly affirm that INEC surmounted most of the challenges to give Nigeria and Nigerians credible, free and fair elections.

“The keenly-contested presidential election, where President-Elect Tinubu emerged eventual winner among four frontrunners, attests to the credibility of INEC and its resolve to sanitise Nigeria’s electoral system and enhance its integrity and legitimacy.

“Even the U.S. State Department, while reacting to the outcome of the election through its spokesperson, Ned Price, said: ‘This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy. Each of the top three candidates was the leading vote-getter in 12 states, a remarkable first in Nigeria’s modern political era, reflecting the diversity of views that characterised the campaign and the wishes of Nigeria’s voters.’

“We are optimistic that the commission will continue to improve the electoral process, especially with the next round of polls coming up on March 11.

“Regarding the success of the President-Elect, we congratulate our principal Asiwaju Tinubu and are glad that we contributed our quota to his victory. We believe that the positive image we used our platform to project about him during the electioneering will be sustained now that he is Nigeria’s president-in-waiting and in the subsequent months to come when he will be sworn in as President.

“As a cross-platform digital television, we will continue to create digital content about the person and work of Asiwaju Tinubu, while further serving as a means of galvanizing public support for his presidency from May 29, 2023.

“As the President-Elect has already said in his acceptance speech, we have no doubt that his would be a government for every Nigerian, irrespective of class, political affiliation, and social belief.”

Ahman also extended a hand of congratulations to Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso of the LP, PDP and NNPP, for their quest in shaping a new Nigeria.

She called on Nigerians to join hands with the next administration in moving Nigeria forward by shunning violence and divisive rhetoric capable of threatening the unity of the country.

According to her, “We also want to hold out an olive branch to the other three frontrunners in the presidential race – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Mr Peter Obi (LP) and Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (NNPP) – for their courage and unflinching belief in Project Nigeria. We urge them to be gracious in defeat the way Asiwaju Tinubu has been magnanimous in victory.”