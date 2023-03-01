Nigerians have spoken, hope is renewed — Uzodimma congratulates Tinubu

By Idowu Bankole

Imo state governor and APC PCC southeast Campaign DG, Governor Hope Uzodimma has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the just concluded polls.

Tinubu of the APC polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival Atiku of the PDP who polled 6.984,520 to come second at the 2023 presidential polls.

Uzodimma in a statement sent to Vanguard disclosed that the hopes of Nigerians have been renewed after electing Tinubu.

He noted that Tinubu’s patriotic offer for selfless service to Nigeria has never been in doubt.

The statement reads

Over the past few months, we have toured the nooks and crannies of our country Nigeria, preaching the message of “Renewed Hope” which is anchored on the consolidation of the gains of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

With the desires of the people and the quest for improved governance, the project was conceived and designed to deliver a transformed system of governance, one with the interest of the people at heart and a commitment to success.

It is relishing that after the collation of results from all the States and having satisfied the requirements as stipulated by our laws, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Candidate of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner and thereby returned elected.

On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I most heartily congratulate the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim on their deserved landslide victory.

The credibility and tenacity of Mr President-elect to patriotically offer selfless service to Nigeria have never been in doubt. Here is a man who, against all odds, transformed the “Center of Excellence” into an African prestigious metropolis and over time, invested in human capital development across the nation.

I join progressive Nigerians and people of goodwill to felicitate with our President-elect even as we pray for God’s grace and wisdom upon him as he discharges the responsibilities of piloting the affairs of our nation.

Once more, congratulations to the President-elect, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, His Excellency Senator Shetima Kashim.

At last, Nigerians have spoken and Hope is Renewed.