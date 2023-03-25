Nigerian music fans exhale as CityBaze drops hot new single

Music fans in the country and around the world can now heave a huge sigh of relief after dazzling Nigerian singing sensation Samuel Osemudiame Odeh, fondly referred to as CityBaze, made good his promise by releasing a fresh single, ‘Be Myne.’

Recall that CityBaze had in January promised his followers that 2023 would be a “game changer.” The 3 minutes and few seconds new track again provides a window to the abundance of creativity and talent the entertainer possesses.

CityBaze, a songwriter, rapper and record producer based in Milan, Italy, has a pedigree as one of the most respected and influential Nigerian artistes in Europe.

In ‘Be Myne’, produced by Empire Music, CityBaze creatively pressed on a love interest for a chance and promised to take her on a trip around the world. The lyrics of the song was delivered in both English and Yoruba languages, appealing to his global audience and millions of people from the South-western part of Nigeria, as well as those who understand the language and not necessarily from the sub-region.

Born on 2 August,1992, Samuel Osemudiame Odeh has a rich pedigree of dropping hit songs, as his latest single is already gathering streams on international digital music service platform, Spotify. CityBaze became fan favourites in 2020 when he released a single, ‘Endsars’, in honour of the struggles of Nigerian youths and the deadly protests nationwide against the brutal killings by officials of the now-scraped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

CityBaze’s music videos on YouTube rakes in hundreds of thousands of views. More than two years ago, he released visuals for ‘Culio’, before that of ‘Endsars’. He came forth again with ‘One More Chance’, featuring SpartGee, then ‘Matter’, in which he featured Pappy Kojo. His last single before ‘Be Myne’ was ‘African Queen’, featuring Tommy Kuti.

The performer’s career has unarguably been on a steady rise. In 2022, CityBaze posted a video of himself spending time with Nigerian music superstar, Davido, whom he thanked for “the advice”, adding that he now “understands.” CityBaze has also had an audience with Mavin Records signee, Rema, with whom he hung out in Milan late last year.

Evidently, the influence has rubbed off on CityBaze. ‘Be Myne’ is a classic creativity of a man expressing his undying love for a lady whose heart he is seriously trying to win.

The gifted artiste enjoys large followership on social media. He boasts of almost 1 million followers on Instagram alone.