Nigerian Idol returns with Obi Asika, D’banj, Simi as judges

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular music reality show, Nigerian Idol, is back for its eight season with a bang.

Announcing the return of the reality TV show at a press briefing Tuesday, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said it will start from April 23, and run till July 16, 2023.

Tejumola also announced the return of Obi Asika, D’banj and Similoluwa Kosoko popularly known as Simi as the judges on the show.

The winner of the show, according to her, will walk away with the grand prize of N35 million among other goodies.