Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award 2023 Nominations open

By Chioma Obinna

Nominations for the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, has opened for the NHEA 2023 event.

Disclosing this in Lagos, the NHEA Project Director, Dr. Wale Alabi, highlighted that the theme for NHEA 2023 was “Investing in Strengthening Our Health Systems”.

The theme, according to Alabi focuses on strengthening health systems, which is essential to improve the health and well-being of Nigerians, and support the creation of an affordable, accessible, and sustainable national health system that follows the principles of universality, equity, and sustainability.

According to the Local Organising Committee, LOC, nomination for the award started on 1st February, 2023 and will end at midnight on 23rd May, 2023.

The public can make nominations for corporate or individual categories on the award website, www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng. Voting will commence after the nomination period, and the award ceremony will take place on Friday, 23rd June, 2023, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking, NHEA Director of Marketing, Communication, and Strategy, Moses Braimah, shared some exciting news about the upcoming event, adding that due to the increasing local and foreign investments in Nigeria’s healthcare sector and the growing acceptance of the award by various stakeholders, they expect to see a 30 per cent rise in nominations for this year’s awards.

“The healthcare industry in Nigeria has been witnessing significant investments from both local and international investors, which has led to the adoption of new trends, market leadership, and inspirational performances.

“NHEA is committed to recognizing and celebrating outstanding performances, new business models, and other notable achievements in the healthcare sector. With the increased interest and investment in the industry, we can expect to see some exceptional nominees at this year’s award ceremony.”

Braimah also emphasised that NHEA is the Oscar of Nigerian healthcare awards and has become a source of pride and aspiration for various stakeholders in the sector over the last 10 years.

He said: “About 30 awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony, comprising Special Recognition Awards, Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology, and Pharmaceuticals.”

He listed awards up for grabs to include; The Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Healthcare Financial Institution of the Year, State Government Health Insurance of the Year, PharmAccess SafeCare Outstanding Facility of the Year, Most Outstanding Oncology Centre of the Year, Biomedical Engineering Service Company of the Year and Technology-Driven Pharmaceutical Distributor of the Year among others.

The event is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.