Nigerian Gospel Singer, Bimbo Ponmile announces UK Tour

Fast-rising gospel minister, Bimbo Ponmile kicks off her campaign for the year with a music tour in the United Kingdom (UK).

Ponmile takes her ministrations to the Britons in a bid to expand her music reach and audience – further propagating her message of love, salvation and faith.

Being one of the hottest gospel breakouts in 2021 with the unveiling of ‘The Comforter’, Ponmile solidified both local and international music affiliations that aided her swift career growth.

Basking in the wave of her rising fame, Ponmile has bagged ambassadorship deals with several companies and has written songs for many, such as, Expression Hair, among others.

She continued with the release of her debut studio album, ‘Father’, which demonstrated a deftness in navigating communal melodic grooves that, in her words, originate from her desire to repair fissures with the instrument of worship.

She emphasized purpose and assignment as she described the endeavor as giving her a sense of fulfillment. Observing the album-creation process and everything she went through, she added, “I feel very honored to be used of God to make such an important piece.”

In contrast to ‘The Comforter’ which shed light on how she sees her maker, Bimbo noted that “Father” encompassed a side of God she has enjoyed and his position in her life.

Undoubtedly, Bimbo won the hearts of many music fans by demonstrating her flexibility in live performances and by sharing the stage with gospel greats like Yinka Alaseyori and Laolu Gbenjo, Tope Alabi, and many more.

In view of her upcoming tour, Bimbo set the pace with a glorious performance at the Evolve Church, Manchester – thrilling and leaving the congregation nostalgic.