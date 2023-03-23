Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: I’ll contribute with goals, assists – Osimhen

By Efosa Taiwo

Victor Osimhen has expressed optimism ahead of the Super Eagles clash with Guinea-Bissau in the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.

The three-time champions will take on the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday as they look to seal qualification for the AFCON tournament.

Speaking to the NFFtv ahead of the encounter, Osimhen said the team will not underrate their opponent, stressing they will be all out for a win.

He said the players are all in good spirits and have their eyes fixed on qualification.

The 24-year-old forward said, “I’m happy to be back with the squad, it’s an amazing feeling and we are expecting an amazing result in the two-legged game against Guinea Bissau. We don’t underrate our opponent, we’ll give them the respect they deserve as a team and of course, we are ready, in high spirits, and ready to give our all in the game, and of course, the second leg, I am looking forward to the game and to contribute to the team.”

Osimhen added that he will love to contribute to the team “with lots of goals and lots of assists”, assuring Nigerians “we will get a win and qualification to the AFCON.”

The Napoli hotshot played down on the ambition to be the highest goalscorer of the AFCON tournament, saying what matters most to him is winning the AFCON.

He said, “I literally don’t care about being the highest goalscorer, the team comes first, and then, if my goals come and I eventually become the highest goalscorer, it’s a good and amazing feeling for me, the team comes first, and I want what’s best for the team.”

Osimhen currently leads the goalscoring chart in the 2023 AFCON qualifying series with 5 goals ahead of Senegalese Sadio Mane who is on 4; then Dango Ouattara of Burkina Faso and Jorginho of Guinea-Bissau who are on 3 respectively.