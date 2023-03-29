Nigeria to host Africans in Diaspora in April

Abike-Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that Nigeria will host Africans residing in foreign countries in order to effectively utilise the human and economic resources for continental and national development.

Dabiri-Erewa, at a joint world press conference tagged ‘Building Stronger Connections between Africa and the Global Diaspora’, on Wednesday, said the 2nd Global African Diaspora symposium is scheduled to hold on April 27 and 28, 2023, in Abuja.

She also said the Symposium is planned to address and offer workable solutions to Africa’s most pressing issues and it would offer tangible policies as well as essential collaborations between main Diaspora leaders in business and the professions with leaders on the African continent to achieve successful results.

She said, “The United Nations 2022 statistics on Africa puts the continent’s population at 1,408,261,290 in the third quarter of the year. This is about 16.7 per cent of the world’s population, making it the second largest continent of the world.

“The African Diaspora in all fields have proven internationally that Africans are talented, vibrant and competent people. In various sectors or fields of endeavours, there always will be a name or two mentioned that is an African, or of African origin.

“This is why the onus lies on us Africans- home and the diaspora to rewrite the narrative for a progressive Africa.

“It is hoped that moving on, the Pan-African spirit will be felt amongst all Africans. There will be more tailor-made and pragmatic solutions to Africa’s political and socio-economic challenges.

“Again, with the event comes a retelling of Africa to project the good news of our land and people.”

Also, the Director General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, Amb. Rabiu Dagari noted that “What we are trying to do is to continue from where the FESTAC ’77, stopped. FESTAC was built by the Nigerian government to celebrate African culture across the world.

“However, we are happy about this event as it would bring together and network all Africans across the world.”

The two-day event is geared at bringing over 3,000 individuals of African ancestry, worldwide to have constructive dialogue for better socio-economic opportunities and favourable policies for Africa, especially by key actors in the Diaspora.

The forum will focus on crucial areas in science and technology, agriculture, manufacturing and industry, energy, infrastructure development, tourism and culture, green energy and technology, health, information communication technology, education, finance, and economic development.