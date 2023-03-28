Nigeria: Tinubu is round peg in a round hole – Bamidele Omosehin

…Congratulates President-elect on 71st birthday celebration

A philanthropist, Bamidele Omosehin, has described President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a round peg in a round hole, who would proffer solutions to issues affecting Nigerians during his tenure.

Omosehin, who empowers indigents in Ondo State, assured Nigerians that Tinubu and his Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, will not disappoint them.

He made the statement on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while congratulating the president-elect on his 71st birthday anniversary.

The philanthropist noted that the people of Ondo State understood the capability of Tinubu in tackling the various challenges the nation is currently undergoing if he assumed office as president of the nation.

According to Omosehin, the qualities of Tinubu were known to the people of the state which informed them delivering the highest percentage of votes for him at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

He said: “It is noteworthy to state that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a round peg in a round hole having him as our president in the country.

“Those who are conversant with his performance as the executive governor of Lagos State and the blueprint he designed for the development of the state would know that Nigeria is in for all round speedy development.

“It is clear that the soul of business in this country is energy or power supply. Tinubu as a governor in Lagos State attempted to solve this problem but was frustrated by the Federal Government then.

“Now that he’s in the saddle, as he would be sworn in on May 29, 2023 as president, he would tackle all these serious problems and would in turn revamp our economy which is currently in chaos.

“I congratulate him as he turned 71 tomorrow, and as he has said severally, he will serve Nigeria with his brain.”