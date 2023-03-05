By Sola Ogundipe

NIGERIA recorded 85 deaths from Lassa fever in the first six weeks of 2023 in 20 states and 79 Local Government Areas, LGAs, according to the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention, NCDC.

Disclosing this in the Lassa fever Situation Report Epi Week 6: 06 February – 12 February 2023, the Agency stated that there was a total of 2,244 suspected cases and 531 confirmed cases over the period

The Agency noted that cumulatively from week 1 to week 6, 2023, 85 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16.0 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (16.5 percent)

In week 6, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 106 in week 5, 2023 to 68 cases.

In the current week six, 415 suspected cases were recorded with 68 cases confirmed, compared to 1,631 suspected cases and 358 confirmed cases for the same period in 2022.

These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi, Gombe, Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau States.

According to the statement, in total for 2023, 20 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 79 Local Government Areas.

Seventy-four (74 percent) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi) while 26 percent were reported from six states with confirmed

Lassa fever cases.

Of the 74 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 36 percent, Edo 31 percent,, and Bauchi 7 percent,

The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 93 years, Median Age: 31 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

Also, the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.

Four new healthcare workers were affected in the reporting week 6

The Agency noted that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels.