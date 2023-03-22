‘Nigeria needs investments to boost local arts market’

By Yinka Kolawole

The need for huge private and public investments to drive the arts market in Nigeria has been emphasized by Keturah Ovio, Director at Patrons MCAA, an art advisory and dealership firm.

Ovio stated this while announcing an upcoming miniature art exhibition known as Small and Iconic scheduled between March 24 and 26, 2023, noting that Nigeria is among the biggest arts markets in Africa. She however added that several aspects of the industry require support to manifest.

She stated: “Nigeria’s art market is dynamic. We are already in the international scene. We are prominent in Art Dubai, Cape Town Art Fair, Loop in Barcelona, 1:54 in London and even at International Fair of Contemporary Art in France.

“However, the challenge is that more young artists require funding and policy support to unleash their potential and talents. It does not have to be established persons or entities all the time.”

Ovio cited an African Market Today’s report which says that Lagos has the highest density of galleries in Africa, noting that artists must be given sufficient attention in Nigeria.

On the forthcoming exhibition scheduled to take place at The Art Hotel in Lagos, Ovio said the event would enable hardworking Nigerians enjoy some relaxation.

“It is going to be exciting and educating as visitors will learn the new trends in the local arts industry,” she said.

She noted that all the four exhibitors are women, which is deliberately targeted at celebrating the International Women’s Day.

“In celebration of International Women’s Day 2023 and the month of March being celebrated globally as Women’s History Month, it is only fitting that we feature women changing the narrative and taking charge of their career paths in the African art industry,” she said.

Ovio listed the exhibitors to include Nathaniel Djakou Kassi, Bola Obatuyi, Omoyeni Arogunmati and Ejiro Fenegal.