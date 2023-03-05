Nigeria decides: NOPRIN applauds security agency on security

By Esther Onyegbula

Network on Police Reform in Nigeria,

NOPRIN, Foundation has applauded security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police Force as the lead agency in election security management in Nigeria for the conduct of its security personnel in the just concluded Presidential, Senatorial and House Of Assembly elections.

However, the foundation urged them to ensure the discipline of erring officers who were involved in electoral misconduct.

Speaking on the foundation’s observation of the conduct of Security Personnel deployed in 36 States and FCT during the

elections, Emmanuel Ikule, National Coordinator NOPRIN Foundation, called on Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and security agencies to address the gaps identified and bring to book erring officials and officers.

Ikule noted that 60% of the polling units had two security personnel present, 29% of the polling units had one security personnel and 11% of the polling units had no security personnel at all. We observed Security agents were not adequate despite inter-agency collaboration of law enforcement agents to police elections and this gave room for crime in locations.”

“Majority of the security personnel were observed to be impartial in the discharge of their duty, particularly in the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-South but for South-West and South-East some Security officers were observed to be very partial as well as acting unprofessionally, by supporting snatching of ballot papers, not acting concerned by the conduct of thugs threatening citizens or collecting money.”

While commending the good people of Nigeria state for turning out en-mass to perform their civic duty, NOPRIN also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of the election despite the logistics challenges that had remained a perennial issue.

He however disclosed that INEC officials were absent in Some locations in Delta (Warri), Lagos (Eti-Osa, Ijayi Ilesha, Ajah etc), Rivers, and Abuja states in the Country. So indirectly citizens were denied the right to vote.”

Explaining further, Ikule said there were reports of insufficient ballot papers in Bayelsa as INEC Officials came with fewer ballot papers to registered voters which led to protests but were handled. In a twin polling unit in Enugu State, INEC Officials came but left with security agents without allowing voters to vote nor explaining why they left. Also reports that voters register was not pasted as well as the results of the voting in some locations.”

“It was also observed that INEC enrolled so many underage children which made them vote particularly in Kano State, meanwhile enrolment is supposed to be for citizens 18 years above. This speaks so much about INECs credibility and something should to done to address this ugly trend from being the new normal in Nigeria.”

On vote buying Ikule stated that NOPRIN Foundation observed vote buying during these elections, as it was reported from Kwara before the elections, in Lagos Vote buying was observed before and during elections, and in Osun and Ogun State vote buying was observed.