By Prince Okafor

As the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, court proceedings linger, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has insisted that the country can cannot continue to depend on foreign carriers.

This is coming even as the body threw its weight behind government’s decision to establish National Carrier.

Vanguard had reported that domestic airlines under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, last year, asked the federal high court to stop the commencement of the Nigeria air.

The suit was filed by The Registered Trustees of the AON, Azman Air Services Limited, Air Peace Limited, Max Air Limited, United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited and Topbrass Aviation Limited.

Also, Ethiopian Airlines Board Chairman, Girma Wake, weekend met with President Muhammadu Buhari, asking for early resolution of the legal disputes delaying the take off of the Nigeria Air project.

However, speaking after a visit to Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, ANAP, in Lagos, NLC President, Joe Ajaero noted that, the country establishing a national carrier was long overdue and that due process must be followed.

He said: “The country can not be supporting foreign airlines to rip off the country and to the detriment of its local airlines.

“But we would demand as a matter of right a National Carrier, Nigeria must have a National Carrier, you mentioned here, air, land and sea, we can not be depending on foreign carriers, at a stage trying to give them subvention and we keep on mouthing that government has no business in business and government now has business in another person’s business and if an individual is running an airline, government will be giving individual money to survive but government cant use debt money to run it owe business.”

He assured the union not to fret over the proposed concession of the five major international airports in the country and the demolition of the office buildings of FAAN, NAMA, NCAA and others in Lagos to pave way for the airport city project called Aerotropolis, as the idea is a joke of the century and was dead on arrival.

“I don’t think any human can concession here without paying entitlement. Any body that takes over here as a concessionaire is spending your money for nothing. We have pass through privatization and so we know how it works and we know the dangers, so they are joking.

“I equally saw the Minister of Aviation talking about illegalizing the unions in the aviation and that is the highest joke of the century because he doesn’t have such powers, don’t listen to anybody that is telling you he wants to take over the aviation industry, he cant without following due process and then. You cant shave somebody’s hair in his absence, you can’t say that you concession here and there, there can’t be an abortion without pregnancy, things must follow due process, that is the way it is, so nobody should panic,” he added.



The NLC President condemned the failure of the Aviation Minister to inaugurate Boards of Aviation Agencies, stating that, all contacts awarded and appointments made are illegal, null and void.



Ajaero who expressed surprised that there was no Board of Directors in the different agencies said, this in no doubt had led to some strange practices in the sector like the appointment of some persons from outside the aviation industry to head some directorates, stressing that, this does not allow growth of career civil servants in the system.



”All these issues would have been addressed by the board assuming it was in place.



“The issue of interim board, that one is an illegality, an interim Board is not the same thing as a Board, a properly constituted Board by the Act and even in the Act, you see people who are supposed to be the Board members and their responsibility. If anybody, is running his office, his wife, his children, his PA as a Board, he cant take over the responsibility of a properly constituted board and until that is done, he cant even take any major decision including concessioning decision.”