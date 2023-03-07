Niger PDP demands cancellation of presidential, NASS polls

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the cancellation of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Chairman of the party, Barrister Tanko Beji made the call while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Minna, insisting that some wards taken over by bandits in four local government councils should be cancelled.

Beji expressed dismay that even though elections did not hold in such wards and polling units in some local government councils in the state, results were announced by INEC, thereby calling for its cancellation for equity fairness and justice.

He also wondered why some Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were not used in most polling units while police were not deployed in many polling units in Niger State.

On the All Progressives Congress (APC) situation room at Mamman Kolo street in Bosso Local Government Area that was raided by the police, the PDP Chairman urged the authorities to seal the house and hasten investigation into the matter to unravel the truth of the matter.

He alleged that BVAS machines, voter registers, electoral materials, Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some youth corps members have been found in the house.

Similarly, the PDP Senatorial Candidate Niger East Senatorial District, Barrister Ibrahim Isyaku (SAN), said he will challenge the result at the Tribunal.

He alleged widespread vote buying, absence of the BVAS machines and announcement of election results in places where election did not take place.