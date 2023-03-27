Niger Delta Ex-agitators storm Abuja to protest non payment of allowances

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Niger-Delta Ex-agitators on Sunday evening thronged the federal Capital Territory, Abuja in preparation for a scheduled protest in the nation’s capital.

Recall, Tarakirivoice had reported the planned protest of the Ex-agitators this week.

The Ex-agitators comprises of the first, second and third phases of the presidential Amnesty Programme who entered the nation’s Capital city at the late hours of Sunday.

According to our source who pleaded anonymous disclosed that the reason for the massive influx of the Ex-militants is not unconnected with non payment of their accrued allowance.

Speaking to our correspondent, the source said, going to more than six months, over 7,000 Ex-agitators have stopped receiving their monthly N65,000.00 stipends, the payment stopped after the appointment of Maj-Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The source also said the Niger-Delta Ex-agitators vowed to occupy the nation’s Capital for a long term protest, if Ndiomu is not sacked and replaced with a Niger-Deltans who understands the plight of the people of the region, especially the Ex-agitators.

They are demanding for the immediate suspension of the planned cooperatives by Ndiomu, noting that, the so called cooperative is a conduit-pipe he wants to use to suck financial resources in the Amnesty Programme for his selfish interest on the detriment of the Ex-agitators, the source noted.

“The source also disclosed that, the Ex-agitators want the immediate restoration of the training programmes both Academic and Non-academics Programmes, stressing that, let the Ex-agitators take the centre stage of the decision making process in the Amnesty office, not strangers who does not know the in and out of the struggle in the Niger-Delta.

“Their protest in the nation’s Capital shall continue until all these things are met, before they will leave the street of Abuja”. the source said.