Niger APC suspends Gov Sani Bello’s uncle for allegedly supporting PDP

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Niger State, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been suspended from office.

He was accused of violating and disregarding the constitution of the party.

The letter of suspension was handed over to him by the Kashini Ward Executives of the party in the Agwara local government area of the state yesterday.

The embattled state chairman was further accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the just concluded Presidential election by secretly working for the Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a letter of suspension dated March 2nd, 2023 signed by the 21 member executives and addressed to Agwara local government chairman of the party, a copy which was made available to Journalists in Minna on Friday, the Party Ward Executive said the chairman was suspended for “violating and flagrant disregards to the party’s constitution”.

He was equally accused of involving himself in an act which the party said was capable of undermining the success of the party during the just concluded Presidential and the National Assembly elections in the state.

“It is on record that Hon. Haliru Zakari Jikantoro has been indulging in anti-party activities by canvassing votes for the Peoples Democratic Party for the Presidential and National Assembly elections”.

“He has also refused to call for stakeholders’ meeting of the Ward and local government in addition to his refusal to consult with party stakeholders before the Presidential and National Assembly elections which is a pointer that he was secretly working for the opposition party,” the letter stated.

Efforts to get the embattled Chairman to react to the suspension proved abortive as all his phone lines were switched off.

Also the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Musa Sarkin kaji could not respond to several calls put across to him for his reactions.

Similarly, Alhaji Sani Bello Mustapha AKA Sani Basket, an Uncle to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has also been suspended from the party for “anti-party activates”.

The suspended party Chieftain was accused of working and openly campaigning for the Presidential Candidate of the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other candidates of the PDP in the state in last Saturday’s elections.

In a letter of suspension by the APC Central Ward Kontagora and signed by the Ward Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Hamza Magidad and Alhaji Abdullahi Kira, respectively, the Party accused Sani Bello Mustafa of anti-party activities.

“our collective resolution to suspend the aforesaid member from the party is due to anti-party activities i.e. campaigning against the party which is capable of tarnishing the good image of the party,” the letter stated.