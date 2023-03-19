NGO donates relief materials to Kubwa Hospital, orphanages, IDPs

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A non-governmental organization, Servelead Humanitarian Initiative, in a bid to cater for the needs of the needy, has donated relief materials to Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja as well as an Orphanage home and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

These relief materials came in cash and kind with several bags of rice, other food items, and clothes. The Organization, through the leadership of Mr. Oyewole Joledo, Ijeoma Aladesaye and Martha Eginiwin, led several members and partners of Servelead to Kubwa General Hospital, Durumi IDP Camp and Hope for Survival Orphanage, Gishiri, Abuja.

In commemoration of the Servelead Day of Good held on the 17th of March 2023, Servelead gave the hospital cash to support medical bills, the orphanage was given cash, food, books and Solar reading lamps while at the IDP camp, food and clothes were given.

Addressing newsmen, Founder, Servelead Humanitarian Initiative, Mr. Oyewole Joledo, said the Initiative is a platform to help people rise.

According to him, “Servelead Humanitarian Initiative, started as a desire to give people a platform to excel, no matter where you come from, we believe that if we create this platform for everyone to excel, we can use that platform to fulfill their life’s ambition and goals to be better people.

“It’s one thing to exist in Nigeria, it’s another thing to get that platform to achieve your dreams. A lot of people have dreams and aspirations, people want to be in business, politics and the civic space.

“So, we want to be that platform that offers people that space to achieve their dream, whether you need education, water, and school, we are that platform that communicates that kindness and that good community in a way that is not political and just gives them that platform to achieve their dreams.

“This platform favours everyone in the country and even the continent, because this is not just a work that we do in Nigeria alone, we are extending it to other African countries. The major point will be to see that Africa is developed as a whole, that is why it is called Servelead Global as opposed to just a local community, it’s for everyone in Nigeria and people beyond.”

He further called on Nigerians to join hands together in working towards the betterment of humanity and the country.

Joledo added that, “My advice to Nigerians is that we should all work towards the betterment of humanity. Anytime there is strife, challenge and anywhere that has underdevelopment, we raise our hands and say here we are, send us. And we will forever be dedicated to building the structures that Nigeria needs to thrive and also building the youths to make sure they can truly take the leadership in the future.”

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Executive Officer, Servelead, Ijeoma Aladesaye, said, “We are doing this and hoping that people see that more needs to be done. We know that a lot of people want to do this but they probably don’t have hands on ground. This is one thing Servelead is known for. We are known to take your idea, amplify it, make it unique and help you execute.

“We are asking more people if you have the resources and you want to reach out to these people in need, just reach out to Servelead Global. We are happy to partner with you and get this going to reach all of them.”

On her part, Country Director, Servelead Humanitarian Initiative, Martha Eginiwin, said the goal of Servelead remained to always give back to society regardless of the overwhelming task.

She said, “For us, the goal is to do good and give back to humanity. This is what we do at Servelead Humanitarian Initiative. For today’s event, it’s actually in commemoration of our Founder’s Day, we have gone to the Kubwa General Hospital, IDP Camp Durumi, and Orphanage.

“Regardless how overwhelming this can be for us but the fact that we can put smiles on people’s faces we can better humanity, that is the goal for us and we are fulfilled in doing that.”

Giving her appreciation, Women Leader, IDP Camp, Durumi, Abuja, Mrs. Liatu Ayuba, thanked Servelead and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate what they have done and rise to the occasion of giving back to humanity.