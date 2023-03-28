NFF hopeful Super Eagles ‘ll get better after Guinea-Bissau win

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) believes the Super Eagles will improve on their performance following the recent double-headers against Guinea-Bissau in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Jose Peseiro’s men disappointed Nigerians when they lost 1-0 at home to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau.

Although the second leg saw victory for the Super Eagles, it was an underwhelming performance from the three-time African champions.

Secretary General of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi is hopeful the team will regain top form soon.

“The former board have done their best but we want to improve on what was done in the past,” Sanusi told NFF TV.

“We have seen areas where we think there is need for improvements. I can assure you that very soon, you will see a more improved Super Eagles.”

The Super Eagles will return to action in June when they will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone as they look to seal qualification for the AFCON 2023 to be hosted by Ivory Coast.