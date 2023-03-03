New music: Leczy – “Your Body” feat. Berri Tiga

Superstar Leczy is out with a stunning new single to set the ball rolling for his music activities this year. The brand-new single single is titled “Your Body” and features the booming vocals of breakout singing sensation, Berri Tiga.

Leczy is a Nigeria born pop singer currently operating from his base in South Africa. His consistent efforts in releasing music are appreciated as they should be applauded too. Since his emergence on the music scenes in 2020, his focus has remained undeterred. With passion and resilience, he’s been able to release successive music singles that were met with delightful reception amongst his gradually developing fanbase.

His brand-new single, “Your Body” is a Afropop and House inspired musical; also a collaborative effort with ‘Machala’ crooner, Berri Tiga. Both singers find alignment on a socio-conscious subject of the female body and the attributes that pique their shared interest as is vividly expressed in hyperbolic local lingos that make up the song’s lyrical framework.

While elements of House are fused in the pop production to garnish listening pleasure, Leczy and Tiga do so well to complement the track’s unique value with efforted renditions that pivots and elevates into a gyratory vibe. Indeed, this is a foretaste of what’s more to come from the musical coffers of superstar Leczy as he buckles up for a rousing experience this year.

Listen to “Your Body” by Leczy and Berri Tiga.